Ten die, 30 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA, August 12 (APP): At least ten persons died and 30

others sustained injuries in a powerful blast near Manaf Hospital

in Pishin Stop area of the provincial capital on Saturday, according

to police sources.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and shifted the dead

and the injured to Civil Hospital and Bolan Medical Hospital.

Some of the injured were referred to Military Combined Hospital.

Health Minister Rehmat Saleh Baloch strongly condemned the

incident and ordered to impose emergency in all the hospitals in

Quetta for ensuring best treatment to the victims.