Six passengers killed after coaster falls into ditch in Poonch district

MUZAFFARABAD, Jan.12 (APP): Six people including two women and a child were killed and 26 others injured when a Haveeli-bond coaster fell into a deep ditch near Hajeera in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on early Thursday.

According to police sources, coaster was coming from Rawalpindi and heading towards Haveeli (Forward Kohota) when its driver lost control at Akhoor Ban near Hajeera and as a result it fell into a deep ditch.

The deceased passengners were identified as Zahid Nazam s/o Muhammad Nazam, Waqar Ahmad s/o Muhammad Kabir, Zuhra Begum, Gulnaz Begum, Zehra (infant) and Saleem s/o Muhammad Hussain.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Hajeera. Two seriously injured were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalakot and their condition was now stable.

Police official said accident occurred at around 12:45 am due to

negligence of driver. Police have registered a case and started investigations into incident.