Five-day `traditional truck art’ training programme concludes at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): The five-day training programme for children in

“traditional truck art” organized by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok

Virsa) in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education (Training Wing) concluded

here on Friday.

Sixty students from the schools running under the administrative

control of Federal Directorate of Education and children of the visitors to Lok Virsa

Heritage Museum participated in the programme and learnt craft making techniques from

master trainers/artisans in last five days at the beautiful surroundings of the Heritage

Museum.

It was part of the series of programs that Lok Virsa is currently

holding under the title “Craft is Knowledge”” with a sole objective to promote traditional

skills, giving knowledge to younger generation about the importance and utility of

different crafts and provide opportunity to youth to learn about Pakistan’s rich, diverse

and pluralistic culture.

It also encourages youth to value dignity of labour, foster ownership for their culture,

create respect for different professions and character building.

It helps in understanding the contribution of artisans in the sustainable development

of our country.

Master artisans, who imparted training to children in this program,

included Muhammad Farid and Muhammad Ijaz. They are possessing a vast

knowledge and experience of association with this profession. They have been

participating in national exhibitions and festivals and promoting the image of Pakistan by

demonstrating their skills before the foreign visiting delegates and dignitaries.

Talking to this scribe, Muhammad Farid said “it was a unique experience for me to

teach craft making techniques to children from the platform of Lok Virsa.

They were keen to know each and everything involved in the process. I tried to

transfer my knowledge to them in an interactive manner. Some children were very

intelligent and they got a lot in a little time”.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said “Children have a great potential

to learn knowledge about craft heritage of Pakistan. “Here we also saw little boys who

were equally keen to gain information about the truck art techniques. Parents must

make their children familiar about the rich heritage of our land holding the pluralistic and

multi linguistic societies”, ED Lok Virsa

expressed.

A student of O’ level Remsha, said “I enjoyed learning this beautiful craft from my

trainer. He was very nice and loving in providing details. I asked my mother to buy some

material for me so that I can practice truck art at home”.