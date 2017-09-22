Five-day `traditional truck art’ training programme concludes at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): The five-day training programme for children in
“traditional truck art” organized by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok
Virsa) in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education (Training Wing) concluded
here on Friday.
Sixty students from the schools running under the administrative
control of Federal Directorate of Education and children of the visitors to Lok Virsa
Heritage Museum participated in the programme and learnt craft making techniques from
master trainers/artisans in last five days at the beautiful surroundings of the Heritage
Museum.
It was part of the series of programs that Lok Virsa is currently
holding under the title “Craft is Knowledge”” with a sole objective to promote traditional
skills, giving knowledge to younger generation about the importance and utility of
different crafts and provide opportunity to youth to learn about Pakistan’s rich, diverse
and pluralistic culture.
It also encourages youth to value dignity of labour, foster ownership for their culture,
create respect for different professions and character building.
It helps in understanding the contribution of artisans in the sustainable development
of our country.
Master artisans, who imparted training to children in this program,
included Muhammad Farid and Muhammad Ijaz. They are possessing a vast
knowledge and experience of association with this profession. They have been
participating in national exhibitions and festivals and promoting the image of Pakistan by
demonstrating their skills before the foreign visiting delegates and dignitaries.
Talking to this scribe, Muhammad Farid said “it was a unique experience for me to
teach craft making techniques to children from the platform of Lok Virsa.
They were keen to know each and everything involved in the process. I tried to
transfer my knowledge to them in an interactive manner. Some children were very
intelligent and they got a lot in a little time”.
Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said “Children have a great potential
to learn knowledge about craft heritage of Pakistan. “Here we also saw little boys who
were equally keen to gain information about the truck art techniques. Parents must
make their children familiar about the rich heritage of our land holding the pluralistic and
multi linguistic societies”, ED Lok Virsa
expressed.
A student of O’ level Remsha, said “I enjoyed learning this beautiful craft from my
trainer. He was very nice and loving in providing details. I asked my mother to buy some
material for me so that I can practice truck art at home”.
