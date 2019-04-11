ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):A five-day International Rawal Expo 2019 would be held at Topi Rakh, Ayub Park, Rawalpindi from April 17.

The festival was being organised by Graana in collaboration with Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI).

During the five-day show, the exhibition of different domestic and foreign products and services blended with a series of events like marathon, Jeep rally, cycle marathon, auto show, pet show, musical evening would be part of expo.

The pet show would be arranged for pet lovers. Over 250 companies would display their products during five days event.

Rawal Expo Chairman Nasir Mirza said that the committee was expecting over 500,000 visitors at the expo this year.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem said that all arrangements in this regard are being finalised at the moment.

RCCI would make all-out efforts to make it a business-cum-family event, the RCCI president said, while adding that it was an opportunity for the traders to get exposure and display their products and services for potential customers.