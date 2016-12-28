Fitness programme to upgrade the knowledge of coaches, Punjab Sports Minister

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP)- Provincial Sports Minister, Jahangir Khanzada said on Wednesday that ‘train the trainers’ physical fitness porgramme is a step forward to equip the local coaches with the modern day fitness techniques and knowledge for improving the overall standard of sports in the province.

He was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the programme here. Secretary Sports Punjab Nayyer Iqbal, DG Sports Zulifqar Ghumman course conductors, Brian Steel, Beverley Margaret Burton, Angela and Dr.Suhail Saleem were present on this occasion.

The Minister said SBP is taking all out measures for the development of sports and it is a heartening sign that it is laying focus on the important aspect of physical fitness of sportsmen by arranging such a useful activity.

Jahangir welcomed the international delegation of physical experts and urged the participants of the course to make best use of their presence and abilities by learning modern techniques and methods of physical fitness.

“It’s a great opportunity to train the local coaches according

to the International Standard.” The coaches are to be given the international level training

in “Train the Trainers” program, while afterwards 30 to 35 coaches will be short listed for

attending the “Master Training Program” in near future”, he added.

“It’s a great step taken by Director General sports Zulifqar Ghumman to broaden the mindset of the local trainers and coaches to the International level helping to get their vision vast and train their players more effectively”, he continued.

While answering a question, the sports Minister said, “We are trying to revive our lost status in Hockey, we are also in coordination with China for them to send their Hockey team in Pakistan. These hockey competitions will improve the ability and stamina in players”.

DG Sports Punjab Zulifqar Ghumman said, “It is a revolutionary

step of Sports Board Punjab. We hope our sports will be improved

by this program conduction. The players will learn effective techniques

by their trained coaches and they could get the laurels in the International level

competitions”. He further continued, “The coaches are to be trained by our vast plan for this purpose to train their players further on to continue the success stories. For this purpose, Sports Board Punjab had invited the Sports specialists from around the world. We are thankful to the Sports experts who took out the time to make our purpose of promotion of Sports successful. We will facilitate the coaches with maximum possible way to get our target done”.