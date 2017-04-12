Fiscal discipline, efficient economic policies paving way for development : Sindh Governor

KARACHI, April 12 (APP): Fiscal disciplining and efficient economic polices of the federal government are producing desired results in particular context of improved GDP, said Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the two day conference organized by Pakistan Credit Rating Agency, he said by the end of current year the national GDP will touch the mark of five percent, while government is trying its level best to bring it to six percent to seven percent.

“Similarly we can also witness that the fiscal loss has declined from 8.6% to 4% while the volume of CPEC associated businesses has already crossed $62 billion,” he said.

Mentioning that transparency plays a crucial role in achieving the economic targets, he said steady progress in gross national productivity will further guarantee economic stability in the country.