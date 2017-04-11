Fiscal deficit decreased due to govt efforts: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday said with the efforts of the government, the fiscal deficit had decreased and the target for current year was set at 3.8.

When Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) took oath of the government in 2013, the fiscal deficit was at 8.8, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Ishaq Dar said, out of the last nine months, the government had

passed zero increase in petroleum products prices to the masses in six months.

Still we were offering lowest petroleum prices in the region, Dar said.

He said, for current year, the target of tax recoveries had been set of Rs. 3500 billion.

Due to reduction in petroleum products in international market, there was a decrease in commodities prices which caused decline in country’s exports, he said.

The minister said, few months ago a huge package of Rs. 180 billion was announced for exporters by the Prime Minister besides some

special relaxations to increase the exports volume.