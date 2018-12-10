First winter rain in country provides relief from long dry chilly weather

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):The citizens of different cities of the country including Federal capital have welcomed the long-awaited first Winter rain which will help dissipate smog that was causing health hazards to the citizens and inconvenience while traveling .

The long-awaited rain-spell of this winter season is although not of much intensity in most parts of the country but still has subsided prevailing smog that engulfed various parts, reducing miseries of the citizens.