First trailer of film “Pari” releasedzz

LAHORE, Aug 7 (APP): The first trailer of horror film,
“Pari” has been released as the shooting is underway.
Director and writer of the film Syed Atif Ali told
APP here on Monday that horror films were not generally
producing in the country.
He hoped that the film would be successful due to
its strong story.
Qavi Khan, Khushi, Rashid Naz, Junaid Akhtar and Faiq
Asam are palying various roles in the film.
