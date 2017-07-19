First session of Pak-Iran higher border commission held in Tehran

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP): First session of the Pakistan-Iran higher

border commission was held in Tehran on Wednesday.

Pakistani delegation was led by Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Director General

(Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey), Ministry of Foreign Affairs while the Iranian delegation was led by Hossein Azar Panahi, Director General, International Legal Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said a press release issued here.

The two sides held constructive discussions for effective

implementation of existing border mechanisms within the framework of Agreement for Administration of Pakistan-Iran border of 1960.

They agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation to effectively

address the challenges posed by miscreants including drug smugglers, human trafficking and criminal networks, they also agreed on the need to prevent border violations.

Pakistani delegation also included IGFC Southern Command Major Gen.

Sardar Tariq Aman and other senior civilian and security officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and Iran share 917 km long border.