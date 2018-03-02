First session of 13th CPPCC National Committee to begin on Saturday

BEIJING, March 2 (APP):The first session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will be held here on Saturday at the Great Hall of the People.

During the opening meeting, over 2,000 CPPCC National Committee members from different sectors across the country will hear and deliberate the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the Standing Committee has handled proposals from CPPCC National Committee members since the previous session.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson Wang Guoqing told a press conference for the first session of the

13th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee held here on Friday at the Great Hall of the People.

Despite the complexity at home and abroad last year, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee members believed that China’s economy achieved steady progress and performed better than expected both in quantity and quality.

As for 2018, Wang said the members projected that sustained and steady progress would remain the dominating trend of China’s economy.

The spokesperson also outlined five major areas to work, including vigorously developing the

real economy, preventing the risks, delivering tangible results from the reform, continuing to deepen supply-side structural reform and improving the mechanism for people’s well being.

Wang Guoqing briefed media on agenda of the session and took questions from reporters during the press conference.

He reviewed the performance of the CPPCC over the past five years, highlighting the works in

four points.

The top political advisory body has done well in “improving the consultation and deliberation, strengthening the democratic oversight, increasing the unity and enhancing capacity building,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson refuted claims by some western media outlets that China is using “sharp

power” to impose political influence in western countries.

“It’s not the first time when the phrase is invented to smear China and it won’t be the last time,” Wang Guoqing said, adding that some people in the west are still using cold war mindset even in the 21st century.