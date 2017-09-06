First post-Haj flight lands at Benazir Bhutto Intl Airport; Tariq Fazal Ch. received Hujjaj

RAWALPINDI, Sept 6 (APP): The first post-Haj flight of national flag

carrier landed at Benazir Bhutto Airport on Wednesday.

The Hujjaj, arriving by PK 3002 were welcomed by Minister of State for

Capital Administration and Development Division (CA&DD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary.

Later, talking to media person, he said the post-Haj operation had

started and he received 329 Hujjaj-e-Akram who were in Makkah for performance of Hajj under the government scheme this year.

The Hujjaj had commended the initiatives taken by the government to

facilitate their stay in Saudi Arabia, he added.

He said, the Hujjaj were extremely happy to see the facilities including

transport, accommodation, food and medical care made available to them by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

To a question he said, the first Haj flight got delayed due to

congestion at Jeddah Airport and strict security measures by the Jeddah Authority.

Tariq Fazal Ch. also appreciated Benazir Bhutto International Airport administration and Airport Security Force for best arrangements made to facilitate the Hujjaj-e-Akram.

He further said, on the directive of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, best possible arrangements were made for Pakistani pilgrims and the charges paid by the pilgrims were not raised rather, the facilities were enhanced.

To another question, he said proper health care arrangements were made by Pakistani authorities for the pilgrims.

Later, talking to media, a Haji namely Shafi Muhammad told that all the arrangements made by the government were excellent.

Volunteers were available there to help and facilitate Pakistani pilgrims, he added.

According to Religious Affairs Ministry spokesman, the first post hajj flight was seen off at Jeddah Airport by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf.