First phase of SBP coaches training camp

LAHORE, Aug 21 (APP): The first phase of coaches training camp
will begin on August 23 under Sports Board Punjab’s Chief Minister
Talent Hunt Programme here at Punjab Stadium.
Director General Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, in a
statement on Monday, said that 180 coaches of five games cricket,
hockey, football, table tennis and badminton will get international
level training in the first phase which will last till August 31, 2017.
“Overall coaches of nine games will be trained under Chief Minister
Talent Hunt Programme. The second phase of high-profile training
camp will start after Eidul Azha”, he informed.
Throwing light on the importance of coaching, Ghumman said:
“Fully trained coaches are vital for discovering genuine talent
and that’s why we have arranged expert trainers for the training
of our coaches. The top experts and legends of various games will
make the local coaches aware about doping, physical, psychological
and court training in the camp”, he elaborated.
DG, SBP said the modern techniques and changes in the certain
rules and regulation in different games will also be taught in the
camp. “We are quite confident to find plenty of talented youngsters
under Chief Minister Talent Hunt Programme. The potential youth
will be equipped with top class training besides giving them plenty
of opportunities to demonstrate their talent at national and
international level”, he added.
