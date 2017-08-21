First phase of SBP coaches training camp

LAHORE, Aug 21 (APP): The first phase of coaches training camp

will begin on August 23 under Sports Board Punjab’s Chief Minister

Talent Hunt Programme here at Punjab Stadium.

Director General Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, in a

statement on Monday, said that 180 coaches of five games cricket,

hockey, football, table tennis and badminton will get international

level training in the first phase which will last till August 31, 2017.

“Overall coaches of nine games will be trained under Chief Minister

Talent Hunt Programme. The second phase of high-profile training

camp will start after Eidul Azha”, he informed.

Throwing light on the importance of coaching, Ghumman said:

“Fully trained coaches are vital for discovering genuine talent

and that’s why we have arranged expert trainers for the training

of our coaches. The top experts and legends of various games will

make the local coaches aware about doping, physical, psychological

and court training in the camp”, he elaborated.

DG, SBP said the modern techniques and changes in the certain

rules and regulation in different games will also be taught in the

camp. “We are quite confident to find plenty of talented youngsters

under Chief Minister Talent Hunt Programme. The potential youth

will be equipped with top class training besides giving them plenty

of opportunities to demonstrate their talent at national and

international level”, he added.