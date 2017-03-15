First phase of Census begins in southern Punjab

MULTAN, Mar 15 (APP): The first phase of the sixth population census

being carried out after 19 years, started in seven districts of south Punjab, here on Wednesday.

In south Punjab, during the first phase, the census is being carried out in Vehari, Pakpattan, DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur. Commissioner Multan Division Bilal Ahmed Butt inaugurated the census drive in district Vehari.

While talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner Census Multan Region Maratab Ali stated that a total of 2,400 staffers have been deputed to carry out the task in district Vehari.

He informed that the Census drive would continue till April 15 in these seven districts. The staffers would list house number and name of chief of a family, his identity card number, during the first three days of the campaign.

Census Department Official Multan Region, Haq Nawaz informed that second phase of the drive would begin on April-15, in which Multan, Lodharan and Khanewal would be covered.”We have provided all necessary documents including maps and other things to staffers for execution of the census,” he maintained.

Census Department has introduced Blocks concept, each comprising 200 to 300 houses,in these districts.One official would list residents of one block. In villages,blocks are small because people are residing at distances. However,in urban population the blocks are bigger because of congested areas.