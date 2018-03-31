First Pakistan Table Tennis Super League from April 12

MULTAN, Mar 31 (APP)::The selection of players will be

conducted on April 3 for first Pakistan Table Tennis Super

League being organized by Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF)

from April 12 in Islamabad.

President Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) Khawaja Hassan

Wadood told APP here on Saturday that players selection would

be made during the presence of PTTF representatives.

He said that ten table tennis teams from across the country

including Rawal Jugni, Peshawar Dilawar, Faisalabad Sherdil,

Quetta defender, Multan Sufee, Karachi Kararay, Lahori Ustaad,

Sargodha Shaheen, Bahawalpur Nawab and Islamabad Metropolitan

are participating in the event.

The table tennis super league would be held at Pakistan Sports

Board Islamabad from April 12 to 15, 2018. There would be no single & double event while only team event on davis cup basis would be held.