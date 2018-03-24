First Pakistan Table Tennis Super League from April-12 at Islamabad

MULTAN, Mar 21 (APP)::The first Pakistan Table Tennis
Super League organized by Pakistan Table Tennis Federation
(PTTF) would be commenced from April-12 at Islamabad.
President Table Tennis Federation (PTTF), Khawaja Hassan
Wadood told APP here on Saturday that the PTTF had decided
to conduct table tennis super league like PSL cricket in
the country.
He said that ten table tennis teams from across the
country included Rawal Jugni, Peshawar Dilawar, Faisalabad
Sherdil, Quetta defender, Multan Sufee, Karachi Kararay,
Lahori Ustaad, Sargodha Shaheen, Bahawalpur Nawab and
Islamabad Metropolitan would participate in the event.
He said that the event would be held at Pakistan Sports
Board Islamabad from April 12 to 15, 2018. There would
be no single & double event while only team event on davis
cup basis would be held, he added.
