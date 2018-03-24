First Pakistan Table Tennis Super League from April-12 at Islamabad

MULTAN, Mar 21 (APP)::The first Pakistan Table Tennis

Super League organized by Pakistan Table Tennis Federation

(PTTF) would be commenced from April-12 at Islamabad.

President Table Tennis Federation (PTTF), Khawaja Hassan

Wadood told APP here on Saturday that the PTTF had decided

to conduct table tennis super league like PSL cricket in

the country.

He said that ten table tennis teams from across the

country included Rawal Jugni, Peshawar Dilawar, Faisalabad

Sherdil, Quetta defender, Multan Sufee, Karachi Kararay,

Lahori Ustaad, Sargodha Shaheen, Bahawalpur Nawab and

Islamabad Metropolitan would participate in the event.

He said that the event would be held at Pakistan Sports

Board Islamabad from April 12 to 15, 2018. There would

be no single & double event while only team event on davis

cup basis would be held, he added.