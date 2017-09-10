First OIC Summit on science, technology starts

ASTANA (Kazakhstan), Sep 10 (APP): The first ever summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Science and Technology

started here Sunday with a view to explore as how the Muslim world could compete the developed world in the sector where it had been lagging behind.

The two-international event is being attended by 22 heads of state and government and delegates from around 57 Muslim states.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is chairing the session as he was the one who had proposed holding of OIC summit on science and technology during the last OIC Summit held in Turkey.

Following the recitation of verses from Holy Quran, OIC leaders

gathered for a family photo, before the commencement of the inaugural session.

President of Kazakhstan received the guests as they arrived Independence of Palace, the venue of the summit.

President Mamnoon Hussain also arrived here on Saturday to represent Pakistan at this high profile event. He is among the eight leaders of the Islamic world who would deliver their speeches at the opening session of

the summit.

After working session, the Summit would also adopt Astana Declaration wherein the OIC leaders are expected to agree on establishing a framework

to hold summits on science and technology on regular basis.