First match of PSL-3 to be played on 22 February

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):First match of the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played on 22 February.

According to a private news channel,PCB sources said the first match of PSL-3 will be played on 22 February and final of the event will be played 25 March.

The matches will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan. The sources said schedule of PSL-3 will be issued within a week.