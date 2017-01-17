First Lady terms character-building as important as formal education

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): First Lady Mehmooda Mamnoon Hussain

Tuesday said character-building of new generation was equally

important besides inculcating them formal education.

In a lecture delivered to the ninth and tenth graders of Islamabad Model School for Girls, F-11/1 here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, she urged the students to base their lives on the ideals of moral and religious ethics.

The event was part of the series where Begum Mehmooda spoke to

girl students on social subjects with an aim to intellectually groom

their personalities.

Begum Mehmooda terming daughters as the nation’s future said

their uplift contributed to prosperity and development of a society.

“It is our religious and social responsibility to reform ourselves in a manner which is beneficial for society and the country,” she said.

She said the national objective of making Pakistan a peaceful,

prosperous and strong should always be kept in mind.

The first lady advised the girls to develop their personalities in accordance with the glowing Islamic teachings such as become God-fearing, mete fair treatment to rich and poor, extend affinity to the embittered, have strength to forgive and encourage good deeds and shun bad practices.

She told the students that acting upon this set of advice would not only strengthen the edifice of their personalities but would also help them better handle the ups and downs of life.

The first lady also answered the questions raised by students related to the subject.

Principal of the School Salma Hussain expressed gratitude to the first lady on giving students a piece of advice based on strong moral and ethical values.