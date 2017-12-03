First lady lauds PFOWA’s role in bringing nations closer for harmony

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):First Lady Begum Mehmooda Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday said vibrant nations get actively engaged with contemporary cultures to keep themselves abreast with new trends and learn good things from others to develop their own societies.

Addressing at the annual charity bazaar of Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association (PFOWA) at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Begum Mehmooda said such events helped promote informal diplomacy and enhanced harmony and brotherhood among nations.

Begum Mehmooda commended PFOWA for effectively discharging its responsibilities in highlighting Pakistani culture at the global level besides carrying out welfare activities to assist the under-privileged families belonging to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She expressed satisfaction that PFOWA charity Bazaar had provided a good opportunity to diplomats of different countries to learn about each other’s culture.

“No doubt, mixing of various cultures and people further strengthen the mutual relations between the nations,” she told the gathering of diplomats, ambassadors and their families.

She said it was heartening that PFOWA’s scope was expanding as the number of women in Foreign Office at present had grown significantly in comparison with to past.

She mentioned that for the first time in the country’s history, the Foreign Office was headed by a woman Foreign Secretary, which she said was an ample proof that Pakistani women were actively participating in every field along with their male counterparts.

Begum Mehmooda announced Rs 0.5 million for PFOWA on behalf of Aiwan-e-Sadr and also visited different stalls set up at the Bazaar.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said the holding of Bazaar was special to mark the 70th anniversary

of foundation of PFOWA in 1947 by Shaista Ikramullah.

She said the Bazaar brought together a variety of culinary taste from different countries and traditional

artifacts besides holding welfare activities with a noble cause.

President PFOWA Dr. Ayesha Haq said PFOWA’s reach had stretched to hundreds of low income families

that also helped them during disasters and in arranging marriages of their children.

The PFOWA charity Bazaar held at the lawns of Ministry turned out a ‘cultural hub’ that showcased stalls

by diplomatic community from countries including China, Russian, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Egypt, Bangladesh,

Iran, Japan, Kyrgyz Republic, Lebanon, Palestine, Portugal, Romania, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tunisia, Turkey,

Uzbekistan and Yemen.

In the segment ‘Parade of nations’, the children of diplomatic staffers, adorning cultural dresses of their

respective countries, presented beautiful tableaus and waved their national flags.