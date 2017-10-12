First Lady for new generation’s character building by teaching morality

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):First Lady Begum Mahmooda Mamnoon Hussain Thursday emphasized for bringing an end to hypocrisy and falsehood and inculcating the moral values in the new generation to promote betterment and brotherhood in the society.

Addressing the students of Islamabad Model School for Girls at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the first lady said the main reason behind prostrating before Allah was to offer thanks to Him for his blessings of making us as the noblest creature besides consecrating us with Islam.

She said the promotion of truth and good moral values among humans was equally vital like offering prayers to worship Allah.

She told the students that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) strongly disliked the falsity because it bound to create anarchy in the society.

Later, the first lady mixed up with the students who also apprised her about their curricular activities.