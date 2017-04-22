First Lady advises suitable job opportunities for calamity-hit disabled patients

ISLAMABAD, April 22 (APP): First Lady Mahmooda Mamnoon Hussain
Saturday urged the government and non-government organizations to
find out employment opportunities for disabled victims of natural
calamities like earthquake to mitigate their sufferings.
She was addressing a ceremony to inaugurate a free medical camp
for treatment of spinal cord injury patients of 2005 earthquake, set
up by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and National Institute
of Rehabilitative Medicine.
The camp would provide free medical facility to the quake-hit
patients, who Vice Chancellor Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical
University Dr Javed Akram hoped would get rid of wheelchairs after
spinal surgery.
Foreign-qualified Chief of Spinal Surgery of Doctors Hospital
Lahore Dr Attique Durrani would regularly visit the patients at PIMS
for treatment and surgery.
Around 32 patients were present there at the ceremony and the
VC said around 200 more patients were about to be registered.
The First Lady immensely lauded the establishment of the camp
and said such remedial steps would enable numerous sons and daughters
to become fruitful citizens of the country.
She said the 2005 earthquake had wreaked havoc all around,
killing many and leaving thousands other to suffer serious diseases
which take years to be treated like the spinal cord injury.
She expressed the pleasure that PIMS, NIRM and Surgeon Dr
Attique Durrani took measures to end the pains of the disabled
patients so that they could join the race of national development.
The First Lady opined that the prevention of natural disasters
was not possible, however, effective strategies could help mitigate
the sufferings of the victims.
VC Javed Akram said it was not difficult for the SZABMU to
create nerve cells as the institution had already made 250 successful retinal translations, create artificial skin besides establishing a satellite lab, working in genetic diseases.
He called for President Mamnoon Hussain’s support to the
university, desiring to become the first institution to introduce
Masters and PhD degrees in spinal surgery.
Dr Attique Durrani also assured the wheelchair-ridden patients
to do whatever was humanly possible to change their lives.
Later, the Vice Chancellor presented a memento to the First
Lady who also reciprocated by presenting a shield to him.