ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP):The First flight of British Airways (BA- 261) after resuming its flight operation to Pakistan with gap of eighteen years is arriving here at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) on Monday (June 3) at 9:25 am from Heathrow (London).

Some 240 passengers will arrive by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner with Pakistani and British flags in their hands, said Spokesman of Aviation Division here Sunday.