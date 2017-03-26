First-ever childcare national conference to be held on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): First-ever two-day national conference

on early childhood care and pre-primary education will take place on

Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

It was being arranged by Early Childhood Development Network

of Pakistan (ECDNP), Ministry of Education, AIOU and some NGOs,

said a news release on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof. Dr Shahid Siddiqui said the event

is highly significant since it brings all the stake-holders together

on one platform to evolve future road-map taking care of children at

their early age.

The event is aimed at promoting holistic early childhood care

and education for Pakistan and creating an equitable, pluralistic

and sustainable society.

Reiterating the AIOU’s commitment with the cause of children,

Dr Shahid Siddiqui said they will host such an event on regular

basis in month of March to keep up the childcare’s endeavor.

A research journal on early childhood will be published by the

end of this year to provide academic input in this task of nation-

building and a have better future. This year, the University will

also offer special certificate course on early childhood. It has

also been planned to introduce this subject at BSc level, he added.

Minister for Planning and Development Ashan Iqbal will

inaugurate the event while President Mamnoon Hussain is likely to be

chief guest at the concluding session on Tuesday.

The conference will have two plenary sessions that will be

chaired by the Minister of Education Engr Muhammad Baligur Rehman

and the Minister of State for National Health Services, Mrs Saira

Afzal Tarar respectively. Renowned educationist Dr. Manzoor Hussain

from Bangladesh will be a key-note speaker on the occasion.