First death anniversary of Sattar Edhi observed

KARACHI, July 8 (APP): The first death anniversary of eminent
social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi was observed here on Saturday.
Quran Khawani was held at the Edhi Village here which was
attended by quite a number of people including family members, area
people, admirers and volunteers of the Edhi Foundation which he had
established.
His son Faisal Edhi and grand son Saad were among those who laid
floral wreaths on the grave of the distinguished humanitarian and
philanthropist who established world’s largest volunteer ambulance
network.
Rich tributes were paid to Abdul Sattar Edhi for his immense
services for the cause of humanity.
The `Langar’ was also distributed on behalf of the Edhi
Foundation.
Faisal Edhi said on the occasion that the mission of his
distinguished father would continue with the same zeal.
He stated that social work is continuing with same spirit for the
past one year.
