First death anniversary of Sattar Edhi observed

KARACHI, July 8 (APP): The first death anniversary of eminent

social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi was observed here on Saturday.

Quran Khawani was held at the Edhi Village here which was

attended by quite a number of people including family members, area

people, admirers and volunteers of the Edhi Foundation which he had

established.

His son Faisal Edhi and grand son Saad were among those who laid

floral wreaths on the grave of the distinguished humanitarian and

philanthropist who established world’s largest volunteer ambulance

network.

Rich tributes were paid to Abdul Sattar Edhi for his immense

services for the cause of humanity.

The `Langar’ was also distributed on behalf of the Edhi

Foundation.

Faisal Edhi said on the occasion that the mission of his

distinguished father would continue with the same zeal.

He stated that social work is continuing with same spirit for the

past one year.