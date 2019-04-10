BEIJING, April 10 (APP):The senior officials, at the first meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) International Cooperation Coordination Working Group held here, believed that the construction of the CPEC had achieved fruitful results in more than five years and has become a landmark project for pragmatic cooperation between China and Pakistan in the new era.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vice Foreign Minister Kong Yuyou and Pakistani Foreign Secretary Tahmina Janjua, and representatives from relevant departments of China and Pakistan participated, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Wednesday.

It said the corridor had also become a highlight of the “One Belt, One Road” international cooperation. At the same time, corridor construction was moving towards high-quality development and facing new tasks and challenges.

The two sides agreed to implement the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries, promote the corridor construction to enrich the industrial cooperation, tilt the employment to the people’s livelihood, and ensure the stability of the corridor construction.

The two sides opposed the false accusations against the corridors and agreed to strengthen external publicity so that more people can understand the positive results of corridor construction.

The two sides agreed to carry out corridor construction cooperation with third parties on the basis of China-Pakistan consensus and full argumentation.

The two sides encouraged cooperation between think tanks, media and cultural institutions of the two countries to provide intellectual support for corridor construction, build a bridge between the government and the public, and create a good social environment.