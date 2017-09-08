First China, Pakistan, Afghanistan FMs meeting to be held in China: Wang Yi

BEIJING, Sep 8 (APP): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that there will be the first meeting between the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan by the end of this year.

Addressing a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif who arrived here early this morning, the Chinese foreign minister said that before the end of this year, there will be the first China, Pakistan and Afghanistan foreign ministers’ meeting to be held in China.

“We have identified three priority areas which are strategic communication, security dialogue and practical cooperation. And on that basis we will work on the tri-lateral cooperation starting from the easier matters, and with a goal of establishing a new platform for regional cooperation”, he added.

Wang Yi, said his country will continue to support Pakistan in the war against terrorism, adding that peace in Afghanistan remains in the interest of both countries, adding, China wants improved relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the relations between China and Pakistan are exemplary and that Pakistan deeply values China’s support for the country’s territorial integrity.

He said there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and that the Kabul-Islamabad tensions should end through political talks.

“The solution to the Afghan problem is fundamentally a political and not a military one,” he added.