First China-bound direct freight train leaves London

BEIJING (China), April 11 (APP): The first China-bound cargo train

carrying British products left London for an eastern Chinese city, highlighting another historic moment in the China-initiated Belt and Road Initiative.

The cross-continent freight, loaded with 32 containers carrying products including milk powder and soft drinks, left from east London’s DP World gateway for the Chinese city of Yiwu amid cheers and applause, local media reported here on Tuesday.

The 12,000-km journey will pass through nine countries in 18 days.

During the trip, the train’s locomotives have to be changed due to different railway gauges in the countries.

Ma Hui, a senior official with the Chinese embassy in Britain, said,

“The service injects fresh impetus into the joint efforts by China and UK in the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative,” adding, “The train carries not only goods, but also the bilateral confidence to score a win-win.”

“The cost for the current freight batch is almost the same as the sea

transportation,” said Lam, whose company uses 10 out of the 32 containers, “But it is twice faster than through the sea route.”

London is the 15th European city on an expanding map of destinations for China’s rail cargo. The first Chinese freight train arrived in London in January.