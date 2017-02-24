First batch of 22 lady officers earn para wings

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): A batch of 22 lady officers and 39 male

officers and airmen successfully completed their basic airborne training at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy Risalpur on Friday.

The wing award ceremony of 26th Basic Airborne course, conducted

by PAF’s Para Training Squadron, was held at the academy.

Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Asad Lodhi was the chief

guest, a PAF press release issued here said.

The salient feature of this ceremony was the completion of the course

by 22 lady officers from the sister services for the first time in history of the country.

Two lady officers from PAF, three from Pakistan Navy and 17 from

Pakistan Army participated in the course and completed their training.

These energetic lady officers proved equal to the task and

demonstrated utmost resilience during the training course.

Air Marshal Asad Lodhi awarded Para Wings to the personnel after

successful completion of this rigorous course.

The Best Female Para Trooper Trophy was clinched by Captain

Memoona while Corporal Technician Jamal was awarded with Best Male

Para Trooper Trophy.

Addressing the participants of award distribution ceremony, Air

Marshal Asad Lodhi said the Para Wing was not a mere decoration but symbolized courage, sacrifice and perseverance.

“There are going to be innumerable challenges and hurdles that will

come your way but you will have to show courage and steadfastness gained through this training to meet all challenges,” he advised the officers.

He said successful completion of the course by 22 lady officers was a

landmark occasion and they should be a beacon of courage and unwavering resolve for all the other women of the country.

The cherry on the cake was a scintillating freefall display by PAF

skydiving team “Shehpar”.

The paratroopers jumped from 10,000 feet height and successfully

landed at the parade square.