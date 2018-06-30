First annual Jeddah festival continues in Saudia

Jeddah, Jun 30 (APP):The first annual three day South Asian Jeddah Festival was continuing in Jeddah, the festival organized by Advisor Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority, Noushin Waseem in collaboration with Laimen Act company.

Thousands of expatriate Pakistanis, Bangladeshi and Indians were attending the festival. Local singers including Sikandar Ali and Bisam Piran were entertaining the audience. Youth was enjoying the festival specially food, jewelry stalls. Pakistan youth exhibited Pakistani culture including dance, bhangra, said a press release.

Organiser of the event, Noshin Waseem told media persons that Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, under vision 2030, has stressed promoting bilateral harmony among Saudi society and people of other nationalities living in Saudia in connection with their jobs. Saudi nationals and expatriates of other countries have lauded the policies of crown prince.