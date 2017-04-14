First American female Muslim judge found dead in New York

WASHINGTON, April 14 (APP): Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the first female

Muslim judge in the United States, was found dead in the Hudson River in New York city, police Wednesday said.

An associate judge on New York State’s highest court, and the first

African-American to serve that bench, she was found floating by the shore and was pronounced dead by paramedics. She was 65.

The judge lived in a nearby area of Harlem, an African-American

neighborhood and the police were investigating as to how she ended up in the river. Police did not find any signs of trauma on criminality on her body.

Judge Abdus-Salaam had been one of the seven judges on the State Court

of Appeals since 2013, before serving as an associate justice on the First Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for nearly four years.

Prior to that, she served as a State Supreme Court justice in Manhattan

for about 15 years. She was previous a lawyer in the city’s Law Department.

Judge Abdus-Salaam had the reputation of being the most reliable and

steadfast liberal voices who often sided with the poor, impoverished immigrants and people with mental illness against more powerful and established interests.

She was also seen as leaning toward parties with complaints of

misconduct, fraud and breach of contract against wealthy corporations.

“Her personal warmth, uncompromising sense of fairness and bright legal

mind were an inspiration to all of us who had the good fortune to know her,” Chief Judge Janet DiFiore in a statement said.

Grown up in Washington, she was one of the seven children in a poor

family who earned her law degree at Columbia University in 1977.

In one of early cases as a public defender in the Brooklyn area, she won

an anti-discrimination suit for more than 30 female New York City bus drivers who had been denied promotions.