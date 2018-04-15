Firing takes place twice at house of Justice Ejazul Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Two Incidents of firing took place on Sunday at house of Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ejazul Ahsan

early in the morning in Lahore.

After the incident, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar reached there and called Inspector General

of Police Punjab (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan on the site.

Currently, the Chief Justice is monitoring the issue, SC spokesperson told to APP.

Following the incident, PSO to Chief Minister Punjab reached the house of Justice Ijazul

Ahsan but SC administration declined to arrange a meeting in this regard.

It may be mentioned that Supreme Court judges, including Justice Ijaz, are currently in the

Lahore for hearing several cases at the apex court’s Lahore registry.