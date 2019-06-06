SIALKOT, June 6 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the government was making all out efforts for the welfare and betterment of down-trodden segment of the society.

Talking to media during her visit to an old age home – Maskan – said the government’s top priority was to provide maximum relief to the poor and deserving people, adding various Panahgahein were set up across the country to provide shelter and other facilities to the people.