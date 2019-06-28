ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Condemning that allegation of increase in budgetary allocation of Prime Minister Office in the next fiscal budget, Special Assistant to

Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that out of Rs1.179 billion PM Office budget Rs 309 million have

been allocated for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which has no link with PM Office. She said that the previous

government had transferred the NDMA and its budget under PM Office which used to be part of Ministry of Climate Change.