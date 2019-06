ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday felicitated the nation on Eidul Fitr and urged that needy and deserving people should not be forgotten on this auspicious occasion.

In a message on Eidul Fitr, she said, “The needy and deserving people can celebrate the Eid with happiness and joy with little attention from us.”