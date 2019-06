ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday expressed grief over the sad demise of renowned literary figure Dr Anwar Sajjad.

Dr Firdous, in a condolence message, said with the death of Dr Anwar Sajjad, the country had deprived one of the shining stars in the field of knowledge and literature.