ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP):Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday underlined the need for national unity to confront the challenges being faced by

the country.

Addressing a seminar on “Pakistan Towards Peaceful Coexistence”, she said that dialogue was the only way forward to resolve issues.

She said Ministries of Religious Affairs, Law and Justice and Information and Broadcasting needed to sit together and prepare a roadmap for encouraging dialogue in the society. “Instead of talking about differences, we all need to highlight the commonalities that bring us closer,” she added.