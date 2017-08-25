Fine arts, literature, national heritage & culture, best mediums to project positive image of Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum, speaking at a
four-day International Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy here
Friday said that fine arts, literature, natrional heritage and
culture were the best mediums to project positive image of
Pakistan at the global level.
She said that learning the art of Islamic calligraphy was
an auspicious attainment as besides being an art, it also exhibited
love and reverence for the Almighty and watching the master pieces
of Islamic calligraphy had a soul-stirring impact.
The exhibition has been organized by the National History
and Literary Heritage Division in collaboration with Resrarch
Center for Islamic History, Arts and Culture (IRCICA)
The Minister said that the purpose of holding the exhibition
was to introduce Pakistani culture at the global level.
Marriyum told the audience that Pakistan was going to organize
an international film festival next month where films from all over
the world would be screened and the event was purported to convey it
to the world that Pakistan was an embodiment of peace and love.
The minister informed the audience that the government was in
the process of promulgating the first-ever film and broadcasting
production policy in the country to revive and encourage the film
industry to play its due role in refurbishing the image of the
country among the comity of nations.
She said that 60 per cent population of the country consisted
of youth but unfortunately they were not well-versed with their
culture and therefore it was imperative to create opportunities
like this for the youth to have a rub with fine arts, literature,
national heritage and culture.
She said that the present exhibition was the first of its
kind which had been organized in connection with the Seventy
Years Independence Celebrations adding that Pakistan wanted to
hold these celebrations in such a way that it attracted the
world attention.
She urged the Pakistani artists to hold exhibitions of their
artwork and accomplishments in the foreign countries suggesting
that Pakistan must have an institution charged with the
responsibility to promote the art of calligraphy.
The minister also made an offer to the National History and
Cultural Heritage Division to use the premises of Press Information Department or the Pakistan National Council of Arts for holding
the calligraphy exhibition.
Later in a brief chat with the journalists, she said that
the media could play a vital role in projecting the real face
of Pakistan to the world.
She reiterated that Quaid-e-Azam wanted Pakistan to emerge as
a stable democratic entity and the PML (N) government was working
relentlessly to rebuild the country in the same context.
The minister observed that Pakistan had been wading through
turbulent waters and it was imperative to establish the rule of
law and Constitution in the country.
In response to a question Marriyum said that PPP had rendered
sacrifices for democracy and expressed the hope that it would not
hesitate from playing its role to strengthen the rule of the
people.
In regards to a question about the proposal of national
dialogue by the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,
she said that it was meant to establish ascendency of the
Constitution and safeguarding the sanctity of the people’s vote.
The conference was attended by the Advisor to the Prime
Minister for National History and Herritage Irfan Siddiqi,
Secretary of the concerned Division Amir Hussain, ambassadors
from Islamic countries including Turkey and calligraphists from
Muslim countries including Pakistan.