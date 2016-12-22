Finance ministry releases Rs 250 mln for conservation of Houbara Bustard, migratory birds

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Finance ministry Thursday released a supplementary grant Rs 250 million for Houbara Bustard and Migratory Birds Endowment Fund created for the conservation of the natural habitat in the country.

According to a PM House statement issued here, the grant has been issued on the prime minister’s directive who had also approved the establishment of the fund in the recent past.

Under the rules, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Climate Change would be coordinating with the provinces to operationalize the fund.