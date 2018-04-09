Finance ministry to consider Tax proposals relating to IT, Telecom sector: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Miftah Ismail said Monday that annual budget

related proposals for IT and telecommunications sectors would be given due consideration as these were very important sectors of the economy.

The advisor was chairing a high level meeting to discuss the tax proposals submitted by the

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications.

The meeting noted that while the telecom sector had shown impressive growth in the last many years, IT Sector had also started to pick up and efforts should be made to further improve the growth momentum, said a press release.

It was decided that further deliberation would be done by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Ministry of Information Technology to finalize the appropriate tax proposals with a view to give a

boost of these important sectors.

The meeting was also attended by Ministers of State for Finance as well as IT&T, the Federal Secretaries of the two Divisions, Chairman FBR, Acting Chairman PTA and other officials of Ministry

of Finance, Ministry of IT&T and PTA as well representatives of the IT industry.