Finance Ministry approves Rs 12.640 bln subsidy on power to Industrial sector

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): As a part of Prime Minister’s Industrial
Support Package announced in February 2016, Ministry of Finance Thursday approved
release of Rs 12.640 billion as subsidy on power supply to industrial sector.
The government, in 2016, had also provided industrial support subsidy
amounting to Rs 5.6 billion, said a Finance Ministry’s press statement issued here.
Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said that government’s
support to Industrial sector was aimed at boosting the manufacturing activity and help
enhance exports of value added products.
The purpose of the package was also to stimulate economic activity
leading to greater job opportunities in the country, the Minister added.
