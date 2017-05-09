Finance Minister reviews budget preparations

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar Tuesday

chaired a high level meeting to review the budget preparations by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The finance minister while appreciating the efforts of the FBR,

emphasized that the Board’s officials must focus all their energies to achieve the revenue target during the remainder of the fiscal year, said a press release issued by the ministry.

He directed the FBR to ensure that the policy of a friendly and

cooperative attitude towards tax payers must continue and maximum facilitation should be ensured.

He also directed the FBR to ensure that such a policy was also embedded in tax proposals for the next fiscal year i.e.2017-18.

Earlier, Chairman FBR, Dr. Muhammad Irshad briefed the meeting that

budget exercise, which had been initiated on 1st of February 2017 was now in full swing.

He said in line with the finance minister’s directions, extensive

interaction had been carried out with stakeholders from all sectors of the economy.

He said the tax related proposals and suggestions collected from

these stakeholders were being examined in detail for inclusion in the budget, adding work in this regard was in the final stages.

The meeting was also informed about the state of revenue collection as

of May 2017 and the Chairman FBR provided a detailed account of the efforts being made to achieve the revenue target for the current year.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar,

Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, Secretary Economic Affairs Division and other senior officials of the Ministry attended the meeting.