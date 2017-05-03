Finance Minister reaches Japan to attend ADB Meeting

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad

Ishaq Dar, Wednesday arrived Japan on a 6-day visit, primarily to

participate in the 50th Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of the

Asian Development Bank (ADB) to be held at Yokohama from May 4 – 7, 2017.

Finance Minister is attending the meeting in the capacity of

Vice Chair of the ADB Board of Governors, said a press statement

issued by the Finance Ministry here.

The Board would hold meetings to discuss developments in Asia

and Pacific as well as international matters.

The annual meeting would further focus on the region’s growing

need for infrastructure as a critical sector towards achieving

sustainable and inclusive development.

Dar on the margins of the ADB conference, would also attend

the meeting of SAARC Finance Ministers besides having interaction

with Presidents of ADB, JICA and AIIB and Chairman JETRO to discuss

matters of regional and bilateral co-operation.

The statement said that Secretary, Economic Affairs Division

was accompanying the Finance Minister, adding that on his arrival,

senior Japanese and Pakistan Embassy officials welcomed the Finance

Minister.