Finance Minister reaches Japan to attend ADB Meeting

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad
Ishaq Dar, Wednesday arrived Japan on a 6-day visit, primarily to
participate in the 50th Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of the
Asian Development Bank (ADB) to be held at Yokohama from May 4 – 7, 2017.
Finance Minister is attending the meeting in the capacity of
Vice Chair of the ADB Board of Governors, said a press statement
issued by the Finance Ministry here.
The Board would hold meetings to discuss developments in Asia
and Pacific as well as international matters.
The annual meeting would further focus on the region’s growing
need for infrastructure as a critical sector towards achieving
sustainable and inclusive development.
Dar on the margins of the ADB conference, would also attend
the meeting of SAARC Finance Ministers besides having interaction
with Presidents of ADB, JICA and AIIB and Chairman JETRO to discuss
matters of regional and bilateral co-operation.
The statement said that Secretary, Economic Affairs Division
was accompanying the Finance Minister, adding that on his arrival,
senior Japanese and Pakistan Embassy officials welcomed the Finance
Minister.