Finance Minister hands over compensation cheque to son of deceased census worker

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar here

Sunday handed over a cheque of rupees one million as special assistance to Altaf, son of census worker Abdul Qadir, who died in an accident in Neen Ban village, Mansehra district, last month.

The minister, it may be mentioned, had announced compensation for the family of Abdul Qadir soon after the incident, said a statement issued by the ministry of finance here.

Abdul Qadir, a primary school teacher, who hailed from Khun Shakoora village, was on census duty when the accident took place. He was survived by a widow, four sons, two daughters and aging parents.

The minister expressed condolence over the death of Abdul Qadir and sympathized with members of the bereaved family who met him at the finance ministry to receive the compensation.

Altaf, the deceased’s son, had already been given employment in the education department.