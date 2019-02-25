Finance Minister for early finalization of rules, procedures of PPPA

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Finance Minister Asad Umar Monday chaired a high level meeting to discuss matters pertaining to operationalization of Pakistan Infrastructure Bank (PIB) and Public – Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) and directed for early finalization of rules and procedures for operationlization of the authority.

The minister said both these institutions aim to play a vital role in enhancing Investment to GDP ratio and spur overall economic growth.

The Pakistan Infrastructure Bank is expected to be operational sometime this year which will provide facility for long term investment to commercially viable projects.

It will also provide support to social sector projects besides helping create a long term debt market. IFC is partnering with the Government of Pakistan for establishment of the bank.

Asian Development Bank is providing technical and professional support for operationalizing PPPA which aims to forge Government- private sector cooperation for long term development projects.

The meeting also gave nod of approval to initiate procedures for hiring top level officials for both the institutions.