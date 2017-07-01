ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting on Saturday at the Ministry of Finance
on matters related to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar
Khan, Chairman FBR, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance
and FBR attended the meeting.
The Finance Minister was updated on the latest status of the
collection of tax revenue. He was informed that the final revenue
figures were being compiled, and a final position would emerge in
the next few days.
The Finance Minister instructed the FBR officials to expedite
the process and ensure that all the amounts deposited up to 30th
June 2017 are duly accounted for.
The Finance Minister congratulated the outgoing Chairman FBR,
Dr. Muhammad Irshad on the completion of his tenure.
He also presented him with a memento as a token of the
appreciation of his services.
The Minister expressed his best wishes to Dr. Irshad for his
future endeavours.
Finance Minister chairs meeting of FBR officials
ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad