Finance Minister chairs meeting of FBR officials

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting on Saturday at the Ministry of Finance

on matters related to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar

Khan, Chairman FBR, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance

and FBR attended the meeting.

The Finance Minister was updated on the latest status of the

collection of tax revenue. He was informed that the final revenue

figures were being compiled, and a final position would emerge in

the next few days.

The Finance Minister instructed the FBR officials to expedite

the process and ensure that all the amounts deposited up to 30th

June 2017 are duly accounted for.

The Finance Minister congratulated the outgoing Chairman FBR,

Dr. Muhammad Irshad on the completion of his tenure.

He also presented him with a memento as a token of the

appreciation of his services.

The Minister expressed his best wishes to Dr. Irshad for his

future endeavours.