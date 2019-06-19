ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Wednesday invited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to work out strategy to remove anomalies in the budget besides addressing the genuine grievances of the business community to help accelerate the economic activities in the country.

The Founder President Pak-US Business Council and Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik said this in a press release issued here.

He said Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has assured him that all out efforts would be made to redress the genuine grievances of the tax payers, especially the business community on top priority.

He said this would provide an opportunity to our members to discuss the matters of mutual interest particularly related to facilitating trade and industry with the view to enhance investment, increase production, boost exports, and curtail imports.