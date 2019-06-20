ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday assured the business community for accommodating their suggestion in Federal Budget 2019-20 to promote trade and business for the fast track economic development of the country.

A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), led by its President Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association held separate meetings with the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance.

Welcoming the delegations, the Adviser briefed the participants about the economic priorities of the government and informed that the government had taken austerity measures by reducing its expenditure upto Rs50 billion as well as making 10% decrease in the salary of the Prime Minister and his Cabinet members.