Final round of PHF U-16 schools hockey championship

LAHORE, Nov 17 (APP):The final round of the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s Under-16 Boys’ Schools National Hockey Championships will be played from November 19 to 28 at Bakht Ali Dahot Hockey Stadium, Khairpur.

After conducting the championships at district, regional and

provincial levels, the final national round is being organised

to revive the game at grass-roots level, said a spokesman for the PHF, here on Friday.

He said the participating sides are:

Punjab- 4 teams, Sindh- 3 teams, KhyberPakhtunkhwa- 3 teams, and Balochistan- 2 teams.

One team each from Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K), Gilgit-Baltistan & FATA also participated.

Olympian Naveed Alam, PHF Director Development & Domestic, is the chief coordinator of the event, he added.

He said that for smooth conduct of the championship, the PHF had appointed the following panel of officials:

Organising Secretary: Ramzan Jamali (Secretary Sindh Hockey Association) Tournament Director: Syed Abdullah Talat Assistant Tournament Director: Aijaz Akhtar & Khalid Munir. Tournament Officers:

Abdul Rashid Janwari, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Zahid, Mohammad Saqib, Naseer Ahmed, Allah Dad, Zaheerul Haque, Haroon Saeed, Amjad Afridi, Awais Khan, Hassan Askari, Abdul Azeem Khan, Moeed Ahmed & Ghufran Bukhari.

Umpires Manager: Kamran Sharif

Assistant Umpires Manager: Mohammad Asghar

Umpires:

Abdul Mannan, Irfan Dahot, Shahid Pervez, Mohammad Faisal,

Mohammad Wali, Waqar Ahmed Butt, Farhan Raza, Mohammad Awais,

Ghulam Mohiuddin, Shah Faisal, Moazzam Ali, Mohammad Pervez and

Qurban Ali.

The tournament director will hold a meeting to brief the

officials on Saturday (tomorrow).

Age Scrutiny Committee (also the selection committee to select probables for the national under-16 camp):

Chairman: Olympian Qamar Zia

Members: Olympian Naveed Alam & Olympian Aleem Raza.