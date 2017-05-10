Final of Hamza Shehbaz Gold Cup cricket tournament on May 15

LAHORE, May 10 (APP): The final of Hamza Shehbaz Gold Cup cricket
tournament will be played between Lahore Eagles and Lahore Shalimar on
May 15 at the LCCA ground.
Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt, Umer Akmal and a number of other
international players will be in action in the final. It will be
a fifty over a side match and will be played in colored kits.
International umpires and scorer will conduct the match as the match
officials. LCCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed will meet both teams
before start of the match.
Punjab Sports Minister Jahangir Khanzada will be chief guest at the
prize distribution ceremony while higher authorities of the Sports Board Punjab, Pakistan Cricket Board, Zonal office-bearers LRCA and a number
of club cricket organisers have also been invited to attend the closing ceremony.